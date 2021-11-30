This is the entry model of the Spin 713 — it's "only" an i3 processor with 4GB of RAM — but for $329, the Acer Chromebook Spin blows most budget and mid-range Chromebooks clear out of the water with both its quality and performance. If you've been wanting a great Chromebook for literally anyone on your holiday shopping list (except a very young, clumsy child), this is the lightweight laptop to buy.

If you're somehow not shopped out after all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we served up this last week, good news! One of the best Chromebook deals of the fall has come back for the after-party. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market because of its powerful internals and that lovely, luscious 2K touchscreen.

This half-off Chromebook sports a 2K touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness, allowing you to actually use it outdoors while the vast majority of Chromebooks wash out their 220-250-nit screens the second you walk out to the porch. The 10th Gen i3, premium build quality, and Chrome OS updates until June 2028 are just icing on the cake.

Best Buy dropped the Spin 713 down to $279 for a single day back in mid-November, but it didn't last long. $329 for a premium Chromebook with a 2K, USI-compatible touchscreen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processors, a backlit keyboard, and enough battery to last a full workday (so long as you're not going full brightness the whole time) is a great deal, and once this sells out, it might never come back in stock again.

See, the Spin 713 was replaced with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3W) this summer, which upgraded from USB-C to Thunderbolt 4 and from 10th Gen Intel Core processors to 11th Gen. Those upgrades aren't enough to justify its full $700 price right now, not when you can get last year's model for so much less, so I can see Best Buy getting rid of the last of its supply this holiday season so the new model can't get undercut by it.

Perfect for business, school, or casual computing — that touchscreen is amazing for playing casual Android games — the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 won't let you down, and it'll get Chrome OS updated for the next 7 years.