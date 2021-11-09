HMD Global has announced a new affordable 5G phone for T-Mobile customers, dubbed the Nokia X100. Like October's Nokia G300, the new X100 has been designed exclusively for the U.S. market.

The Nokia X100 sports a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a hole-punch display for the 16MP selfie camera. Powering the X100 is Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Users can also enjoy up to 1TB of additional storage through the microSD card slot.

The quad-lens camera system is the highlight of the X100. It includes a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. HMD once again has partnered with ZEISS Optics for each lens and Nokia's own AI assist shooting.