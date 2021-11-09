What you need to know
- HMD Global is positioning the X100 for the "Entertainment Lover in All of Us".
- The new Nokia X100 features a 6.67-inch display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 4,470mAh battery.
- It will be sold by T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile in the U.S.
HMD Global has announced a new affordable 5G phone for T-Mobile customers, dubbed the Nokia X100. Like October's Nokia G300, the new X100 has been designed exclusively for the U.S. market.
The Nokia X100 sports a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a hole-punch display for the 16MP selfie camera. Powering the X100 is Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Users can also enjoy up to 1TB of additional storage through the microSD card slot.
The quad-lens camera system is the highlight of the X100. It includes a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. HMD once again has partnered with ZEISS Optics for each lens and Nokia's own AI assist shooting.
The X100 is powered by a 4,470mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. HMD Global claims the phone can easily last two days on a single charge. Other key features of the Nokia G300 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, HMD Global's answer to some of the best budget Android phones runs Android 11 out of the box.
Since the X100 is marketed as an entertainment device, the FHD+ display will be paired with Nokia's immersive OZO AUdio technology.
Available starting at $252, the Nokia X100 comes in Midnight Blue with a 6/128 GB configuration. It can be purchased exclusively from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting November 19, 2021.
