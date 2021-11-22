Sennheiser is in its own league when it comes to auditory experiences. The foldable HD 450BT delivers exactly what you would expect from the best Sennheiser headphones: superior, full-bodied sound with comfort. These over-ear Bluetooth headphones look quite stylish too, with a minimalist design that reminds me of Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones.

You won't find another pair of such fantastic wireless headphones at such an insanely good price. These come with 30 hours of battery life, ANC, and even an audio jack if you want to plug in for better audio. The Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones have a dedicated physical button to trigger Google Assistant or Siri, and there's a great companion app for your phone as well.

The ongoing Black Friday sale on headphones includes these marvelous headphones from Sennheiser. You get a whopping $100 price slash, cutting the entire price neatly in half. Get a pair while you can, because this bargain is insane.

Unlike some other Bluetooth headphones, the Sennheiser HD 450BT aren't really heavy or clunky. They weigh only 236 grams, making the wear experience highly comfortable for a longer time at one go. Combined with their foldable nature, these Sennheiser headphones are very travel-friendly. You can fold them up, tuck them into your bag, and be on your merry way.

You can grab a pair of these stellar wireless headphones in two colors. Both feature matte finishes, though the accent colors are different. If you don't like the black option with hints of silver, you can go for the white color variant with beige accents. Should your ear cups deteriorate over time, you can always purchase replacements. That makes this a solid investment.