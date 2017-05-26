OnePlus 3T isn't getting discontinued in India.

OnePlus announced yesterday that it would discontinue the OnePlus 3T in global markets to make way for its 2017 flagship. With the OnePlus 5 slated to launch sometime next month, OnePlus is undoubtedly looking to ramp up production of its upcoming phone.

While the OnePlus 3T won't be available once the current stock runs out in global markets, Indian customers will be able to pick up both the 64GB and 128GB variants of the handset from Amazon India, OnePlus' own website, and its retail store in Bangalore until "later this year."

In a statement, OnePlus said:

The OnePlus 3T (both 64GB and 128GB variants) will continue to be available for purchase in India until later this year. OnePlus products and accessories are available through all three official sales channels, including oneplusstore.in, Amazon.in and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore.

There's a reason why OnePlus wants to continue selling the OnePlus 3T even after the OnePlus 5 launches in the country, and it has to do with pricing. The OnePlus 5 is rumored with a dual-camera setup at the back, a QHD display, and will be the first phone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 835. With the OnePlus 3T selling for ₹29,999 ($465), it is clear that the OnePlus 5 will retail at a higher price point.

Pricing alone determines how well a product does in India — and if the OnePlus 5 costs ₹35,000 ($540) or more, there's a very real possibility that customers wouldn't be interested in picking up the phone. By making the OnePlus 3T available, the company is providing an alternative. It's also the reason why India is one of the few markets where you can still pick up the OnePlus 3.

OnePlus didn't provide a specific timeframe for when sales of the OnePlus 3T will cease in the country, but we'll let you know once we hear more.