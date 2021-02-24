What you need to know ZTE showed off an improved, second-generation in-display camera that's likely to be used on its next flagship.

The pixel density over the camera has doubled from 200ppi to 400ppi, which should make the display more consistent.

The company also showed off in-display 3D Face Unlock technology to be used in various applications.

ZTE surprised everyone when it became the first smartphone OEM to make in-display camera tech commercially available on a smartphone. Several OEMs have been working on this tech, but ZTE felt confident enough to release it to the masses so it must be good right? Unfortunately, ZTE's implementation left a lot to be desired both in its presentation and picture quality. As it turns out, the second-gen tech is on its way and promises some improvements.

Source: ZTE