There's been a lot of controversy lately regarding YouTube and predatory content being added to both videos and in the comments of videos focused at kids. In response to this, YouTube's announced that it's now automatically banning comments from videos featuring children/minors.

Over the past week, we disabled comments from tens of millions of videos that could be subject to predatory behavior. These efforts are focused on videos featuring young minors and we will continue to identify videos at risk over the next few months. Over the next few months, we will be broadening this action to suspend comments on videos featuring young minors and videos featuring older minors that could be at risk of attracting predatory behavior.

YouTube says that "a small number of creators" will be allowed to have their comments section remain open on these videos, but that they'll need to actively moderate comments and prove to YouTube that their comments sections have a low risk of predatory behavior.

Furthermore, YouTube's also launching what it calls "an even more effective [comments] classifier.