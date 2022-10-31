YouTube Premium has some features that are absolutely worth paying for — chief among them being the elimination of ads and the ability to play videos offline — but if you're not watching YouTube as much as you thought, you may be better off reverting to ad-supported YouTube instead and just spamming the Skip button, especially now that Originals will be coming to free users with ads. Thankfully, canceling YouTube Premium takes only a few seconds and can be accessed from the app even more easily.

How to cancel YouTube Premium

While YouTube Premium offers plenty of value for the cost, though that cost is going up soon, depending on how often you use the service, you might not get as much value as you could. This means canceling that subscription may be the best course of action for you. Here's how you can get that taken care of.

Open YouTube Premium on your phone. Tap the profile picture in the top right corner. Tap Purchases and memberships. Select the membership you want to cancel, in this case, YouTube Premium.

5. Tap Deactivate.

6. You select Pause instead if you just don't need the subscription for a short time period. Otherwise, choose Continue to cancel.

7. Tap the reason you are canceling.

8. Tap Next.

9. A confirmation window will appear. Tap Yes, cancel.

Though YouTube Premium offers 4K playback and various other features to make using the service easy and look great across a wide variety of devices, from the best Android smartphones to TVs and even on the many excellent smart displays, it doesn't mean the service is perfect.

You will receive the benefits of your canceled Premium subscription until the end of your current billing cycle when you can easily turn your subscription back on from this page. If you're on a free trial, you won't be charged, but if you're already a subscriber, you won't get any money back.

There's no other video subscription out there like YouTube Premium — especially now that Originals will be available with ads for free users — but here are some other video subscriptions you might prefer instead:

