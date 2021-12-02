YouTube Music is slowly rolling out its Spotify Wrapped clone for 2021

While everyone is busy posting their Spotify Wrapped stats everywhere you look, YouTube Music appears to be slow on the uptake. However, it seems that some users can access the app's new Year In Review, but the results may vary.

As pointed out by 9to5Google, a user on Reddit posted a video of their YouTube Music "2021Recap," which suggests that the feature may be renamed for this year. It appears that the recap is accessible from the settings menu found in the user profile thumbnail.

From the video, you can see that the feature lists your top artists, playlists, songs, and even new music discovered over the year and in the last 30 days.

Interestingly, the feature doesn't appear to be widely available yet. The YouTube Twitter account points out to a user that you have to have at least 10 hours of listening time on YouTube Music for the feature to appear. However, even that doesn't seem to do the trick for many tho claim they have surpassed that count.

Android Police notes that trying to navigate via the online link will just present users with a message stating that the recap is available in the mobile app, even though that's still not true for many.

Another explanation is that YouTube Music "2021Recap" may not be ready for a full reveal just yet. Another Twitter response suggests that Google is preparing a big announcement around the feature.

Thanks for sending our way – the YouTube Music's 2021 Recap is coming soon, so stay tuned for the upcoming announcements or updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 2, 2021

With Spotify Wrapped making rounds and even Apple Music's barebones Replay 2021 already available for users, YouTube Music users are feeling a bit left out. Hopefully, the feature gets fully announced or becomes more widely available soon so we can get in on the fun.

Meanwhile, Spotify and Apple Music users can follow our guide to get access to their Wrapped or Replay playlists on the best Android phones.