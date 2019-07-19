The keyword here is seamlessly. Google puts a lot of emphasis on the fact that there will be no pauses or interruptions, so you can transition from music to music video or vice versa without skipping a beat.

Thanks to a new trick, the YouTube Music app is about to make jumping back and forth between music and music videos much more convenient. The new feature is a toggle inside of the YouTube Music app which allows you to seamlessly transition between the music video or just the song.

With the new video toggle, music fans will be able to enjoy the music or the music video with the flip of a switch. It'll make checking out all the latest music videos easier than ever. To use this feature, however, you're going to need to be a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscriber and use the YouTube Music app.

If you aren't a fan of music videos at all, YouTube Music has a new toggle in the settings which allows you to turn off music videos entirely. That's right, no more music videos shoved in your face if you don't want them.

That's not all that has been going on with YouTube Music lately. On July 17, Google launched Youtube Premium and Youtube Music in 13 additional countries. Now, you can get YouTube Premium in 63 countries total and 62 countries for YouTube Music.

If you're interested in learning more about YouTube Music, make sure to check out our review to see if it's the right service for you.

