What you need to know
- YouTube Music will now let users pre-save unreleased albums to their libraries.
- Some tracks which have already been released as EPs or singles can be downloaded and played as part of an unreleased album.
- Rival streaming services, Spotify and Apple Music offer this as well.
Google has added a slightly new feature to YouTube Music, the ability to pre-save unreleased albums to your libraries (via Reddit). Typically, some albums appear on the platform before their official release date, showing off a preview of unreleased tracks to tantalize potential listeners. In the past, you wouldn't be able to add them to your library. Now you can — with some caveats. The most obvious one is that you won't be able to play the unreleased songs on an unreleased album. YouTube Music instead marks those as "unavailable" instead of "unreleased" Another caveat, albeit a positive one, is that for some of those tracks, they may have already been released as singles or parts of an EP, Those will show up in the album, be able to be saved, and even be downloaded.
It's a feature that's been available on Apple Music and Spotify, and Google adding it makes the app more competitive with the more popular duo.
Google has ramped up its YouTube Music focus over the past few weeks. It's redesigned the now playing screen, rolled out a Explore tab, and more recently started letting users transfer their Google Play library over to the newer service. YouTube Music may not have achieved the ubiquity of competitors (and still has Google Play Music's ghost hanging over its head), but it's not bad either.
YouTube Music: Everything you need to know
Niantic announces fully-virtual Pokémon GO Fest, July 25-26
Pokémon GO Fest is taking place as a fully virtual, two-day event on July 25-26.
Samsung Pay unveils its first debit card in partnership with SoFi
Samsung Money by SoFi combines a cash management account with no account fee and a Mastercard debit card with exclusive benefits.
What do you think about the latest Galaxy Note 20 leaks?
The past few days have seen quite a few leaks for the Galaxy Note 20. What do you think about the phone so far?
These apps make it easy to check the specs of your phone with ease
While the Settings app on your phone does a decent job at telling you some of the specs on your smartphone or tablet, it doesn't tell you everything. Luckily, there are a plethora of apps that allow you to not only check your phone's specs, but so much more.