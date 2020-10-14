If you don't have a portable jump starter in your car, you should pick on up the Prime Day . It's definitely one of those "better to have it and not need it..." sort of devices. At the very least, you can use it to charge your mobile devices in a pinch, but it might just save you from needing to call your roadside emergency hotline at some point.

Right now, there are a couple of Prime Day auto sales running that give you the opportunity to pick one up for less. Noco's jump starter sale features options to jump-start pretty much every type of vehicle with as much as 35% off, plus some with neat additional features like LED flashlights, USB ports for charging your phone, and more. The sale offered by Gooloo has a smaller selection but drops prices by as much as 40%.

Whether you want to be able to jump-start a car, SUV, truck, van, or another vehicle, or simply want a way to charge and maintain your batteries, these sales have got you covered. In addition to getting your car back up-and-running, these jump starts can also top off your phone in a pinch making them an even better item to stow in your trunk or glove box. Be sure to check out the sales from both brands to find the right model for your needs.