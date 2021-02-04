Less than a month after the launch of the Galaxy S21 lineup, Samsung is bringing wireless DeX capability to its new smartphone series according to Android Police. Technically, Samsung is bringing the functionality to devices running One UI 3.1, but as of now that list is limited to the S21 series.

Samsung DeX is basically a service that allows you to connect your Galaxy smartphone to a PC (or monitor) and was initially released to great fanfare in August of 2019. It allowed Galaxy users to access apps and features on their phones by just installing an app on their Mac or PC and plugging the phone into the computer. The ability to connect to DeX wirelessly has been around for several months now — since the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series back in August of 2020, and it has definitely lowered the barrier to using the app for many Galaxy faithful.