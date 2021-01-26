What you need to know
- Google's Chrome OS 88 is now live.
- It brings the new smart display-like lockscreen spotted in testing earlier in 2020.
- Google is also adding in support for WebAuthn. Now, Chromebook users can use biometrics to sign into sites that support it.
Google today is rolling out Chrome OS 88, the newest version of its desktop operating system. It's the first update for 2021, and it's not especially feature-packed. Everything in Chrome 88 is making the jump, and Google is bringing some highly antiicpated features.
First, there's the enhanced lock screen. Chrome OS has had a very minimalist lockscreen since launch. It got a slight overhaul when Google overhauled the entire operating system's interface a few years back, but it has remained relatively feature-light. With Chrome OS 88, Google will let you use it more or less like a smart display. This means you can set it to show a slide show of your favorite photo albums or any other image collection you want. You'll also be able to carry out basic smart display tasks like checking the weather, and of course, it's gaining the ability to control tracks being played.
In the meantime, Google is extending the biometric support some of the best Chromebooks have to websites. If you're using a Chromebook that supports a fingerprint sensor you'll now be able to use your fingerprint to sign in to websites that support it. Google says that you can also use a Chromebook as a second factor if you're using 2Fa. Instead of using an app like the Google Authenticator, your Chromebook will serve as the second factor.
Not all sites support it, Google mentions Dropbox, Okta, and Github, and you'll find it on Salesforce and Shopify. It's a relatively new tool, so expect more support as the next few years go by.
Google is rolling out Chrome OS 88 to Chromebooks within the next couple of weeks. Like with all Chrome OS releases, it is not hitting all machines at once.
Pixelbook Go
The best Chromebook experience Google currently offers. With a large screen, a flexible keyboard, and powerful processors, it's one of the best all-rounder computers you can buy in 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Trial is finally coming to TWD Saints & Sinners on Oculus Quest
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is easily one of the best VR games available, and sales are certainly proving that reality. The Quest version not only outsold other versions but is also finally getting The Trial next month.
If there's no Galaxy Note 21 this year, what phone will you buy instead?
It's looking more and more likely that we won't have a Galaxy Note 21 this year. Assuming that's true, what phone will you buy instead?
Review: Govee Immersion TV lights make me feel like I'm at a movie theater
TV bias lighting has been a thing for a very long time, but Govee's new Immersion TV backlight changes the paradigm for what's expected from simple TV backlighting by using a camera that changes each individual LED based on what's happening on your TV.
Make your Chromebook more powerful with these docking stations
If you need to turn your Chromebook into an easy-to-use desktop once in a while, these docking stations are exactly what you're looking for.