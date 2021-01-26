Google today is rolling out Chrome OS 88, the newest version of its desktop operating system. It's the first update for 2021, and it's not especially feature-packed. Everything in Chrome 88 is making the jump, and Google is bringing some highly antiicpated features.

First, there's the enhanced lock screen. Chrome OS has had a very minimalist lockscreen since launch. It got a slight overhaul when Google overhauled the entire operating system's interface a few years back, but it has remained relatively feature-light. With Chrome OS 88, Google will let you use it more or less like a smart display. This means you can set it to show a slide show of your favorite photo albums or any other image collection you want. You'll also be able to carry out basic smart display tasks like checking the weather, and of course, it's gaining the ability to control tracks being played.