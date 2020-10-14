On rainy days and when they can't get out of the house, it's important to keep dogs stimulated. This pet snuffle mat from AWOOF gives your furry friend something to sniff through or dig around in to find treats.

My Cavalier King Charlies Spaniel loves digging around for snacks. Sometimes when we give him a treat, he'll run out to the back yard and drop his treat in the grass. He'll then sniff around for all of the loose crumbs, with his brother joining in on the fun. This snuffle mat is worth a try to see if he, or your fluffy companion, can be entertained indoors as well.