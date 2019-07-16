Wireless headsets are almost always more expensive than wired. So when you see a good deal, it's not something you should ignore, especially in the case of this headset. Our colleagues over at Windows Central believe that the Astro A50 wireless headset is by far one of the best you can get for Xbox One, and we agree for PlayStation 4 as well. Usually, it can be difficult to recommend because of it's insane MSRP of $300, which is no small amount of money. Today for Amazon Prime Day, members can get it for just $200.

Premium quality

Astro A50

You can get one of the best headsets for $100 less.

The Astro A50 boasts crystal-clear Dolby 7.1 surround sound audio over a 5GHz wireless connection that is nearly unbeatable by any of its competition. You'll even get a charging stand with your purchase so you can display it with pride.

Wireless connections and audio quality can be hit or miss because it's more unreliable than that of a wired connection. If you're already spending a lot of money on a wireless headset, you'll want to make sure it works as well as possible. The Astro A50 does. It features a 5GHz wireless connection that delivers crystal-clear sound quality and spatial audio.

Its 15-hour battery life means you'll never have to miss any of the action while gaming as it can withstand the longest of sessions without needing a charge. When you do eventually need to charge it, you can place it on its charging base station that is included with your purchase. It even supports USB sound card functionality when using it on a PC.

Astro also offers an additional mod kit that can be used to customize your A50 headset even further with a synthetic leather headband and ear cushions. And it is compatible with the Astro Command Center software for you to fine-tune your audio preferences.

