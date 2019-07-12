The OnePlus Explorer is my current gear bag — and I've practically worn the straps out hauling it around Walt Disney World — but the biggest problem I have with it is that normal folks like you and I could not just go to OnePlus.com and just buy the bag outright. No, that would be too easy and the Explorer was supposed to be some OnePlus superfan symbol so that OnePlus fans could recognize each other on the street or something.

(For the record, I've wrong this backpack for 7 months at the parks, and not a single person has walked up and introduced themselves as a OnePlus fan. They call out my AC shirts sometimes, but no OnePlus callouts.)