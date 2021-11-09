You know you're a smartphone enthusiast when you pay attention to all the details of every new phone. That describes many of us (myself included), and it also means we love to see how things work in the "real world" compared to how a company says they will work. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are no different. I read the complaints, have some of my own, and love to see how they will be addressed because that's my job. I would do it even if it weren't, though, especially for batteries and charging. That's why a recent test at Android Authority caught my eye just as it did many others. I'll let you read through it and decide what you want to take away from it all, but I'm also going to put in my two cents because I can't help myself: don't buy Google's new 30-watt USB C charger for your Pixel 6. You can get a better charger for the same amount of money or less, and your Pixel 6 doesn't need a 30-watt charger. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more With that out of the way, here's what the fuss is about. Google claims the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will charge from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. Google also released a new 30-watt USB C PPS charging adapter alongside the phone. Most folks, myself included, would take that to mean you need the new charger to get the advertised charging speeds. You don't.

Source: Jerry Hildenbrand / Android Central 2.6 amps at 9.1 volts DC = 23.66 watts.