Otterbox has unveiled a new Star Wars Den Series stand for the Echo Dot (4th Gen), one of Amazon's best smart speakers . As you can see in the image above, the new stand is inspired by Grogu, a fan-favorite character from the hugely popular Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

The stand has been "designed for easy interaction with the Echo Dot (4th Gen)" and is quite easy to install. It has a non-slip base to keep your Echo Dot secure and "withstand high-use for everyday enjoyment."

The Baby Yoda-inspired Star Wars Den Series stand is now available to pre-order on Amazon for $25. However, the stand won't begin shipping in the U.S. until June 10. Aside from the latest Echo Dot (4th Gen), a similar stand is available for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as well. Amazon also offers Grogu and The Mandalorian themed covers for the Alexa Voice Remote.