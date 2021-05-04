Amazon Echo Dot Star Wars Den SeriesSource: Amazon

What you need to know

  • Otterbox has launched a new Star Wars Den Series stand for the Echo Dot (4th Gen).
  • The stand is inspired by "Baby Yoda" from The Mandalorian.
  • It will be available to purchase in the U.S. from June 10 for $25.

Otterbox has unveiled a new Star Wars Den Series stand for the Echo Dot (4th Gen), one of Amazon's best smart speakers. As you can see in the image above, the new stand is inspired by Grogu, a fan-favorite character from the hugely popular Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

The stand has been "designed for easy interaction with the Echo Dot (4th Gen)" and is quite easy to install. It has a non-slip base to keep your Echo Dot secure and "withstand high-use for everyday enjoyment."

The Baby Yoda-inspired Star Wars Den Series stand is now available to pre-order on Amazon for $25. However, the stand won't begin shipping in the U.S. until June 10. Aside from the latest Echo Dot (4th Gen), a similar stand is available for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as well. Amazon also offers Grogu and The Mandalorian themed covers for the Alexa Voice Remote.

