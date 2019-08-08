Everyone loves a good podcast. How else would we make it through our daily commute? Unfortunately, finding that perfect podcast about whatever topic you're currently geeking out about can sometimes be a challenge.

What if there were a more streamlined way to search for and listen to podcasts? That's what Google has been working on, and as of August 8, it is now possible to search for podcasts and listen to them directly inside of Google Search.

Are you a true crime nut? Maybe you want to hear about the latest sports news, or keep on top of everything going on in the Marvel universe? With Google, you'll now be able to search podcasts based on your interest and be shown results "based on Google's understanding of what's being talked about on a podcast."