What you need to know
- You can now discover and listen to podcast episodes directly within Google Search.
- When searching for a podcast, the results will be based on "Google's understanding of what's being talked about on a podcast."
- The feature is coming later this year to Google Assistant and Google Podcasts on the web.
Everyone loves a good podcast. How else would we make it through our daily commute? Unfortunately, finding that perfect podcast about whatever topic you're currently geeking out about can sometimes be a challenge.
What if there were a more streamlined way to search for and listen to podcasts? That's what Google has been working on, and as of August 8, it is now possible to search for podcasts and listen to them directly inside of Google Search.
Are you a true crime nut? Maybe you want to hear about the latest sports news, or keep on top of everything going on in the Marvel universe? With Google, you'll now be able to search podcasts based on your interest and be shown results "based on Google's understanding of what's being talked about on a podcast."
Just try a search like "Avengers podcast" or "podcasts about true crime", and along with your typical search results, there will also be a podcast section with a play button so you can start listening right away.
To make things even better, later this year the search functionality will be coming to Google Assistant and Google Podcasts for the web. After it has been added, you'll be able to search podcasts using your smart speakers or using Google Assistant on your phone.
Your progress will also be synced everywhere you use Google Podcasts, so you'll be able to start on your phone on the way home and pick up where you left off with your smart speaker once you arrive.
The new feature is live now and is "beginning with people using English in the U.S." according to the official Google blog.