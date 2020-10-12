Grab Dell's UltraSharp U3419W 34-inch curved USB-C monitor on sale for $647.99 with a $100 Dell gift card. You'll have to use the code STAND4SMALL in your shopping cart to knock the price down, but that is the lowest we have ever seen for this screen. The next best price on this monitor is $705 at Amazon, and that doesn't include the extra $100 gift card savings. The display more regularly sells for around $750 or more.
USB-C Savings
Dell UltraSharp U3419W 34-inch curved USB-C monitor
You can actually connect to this monitor and charge your laptop at the same time with the USB-C port. Includes a 5ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate with 1440p resolution. Has 2 HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and four USB 3.0 downstream ports.
$648 + $100 gift card
Dell introduced this monitor in early 2019, so it's a fairly modern display with some great features. For one thing, it has a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution. The screen curve helps improve your field of view and lets you keep an eye on each and every one of those tiny pixels. Curves are designed to immerse you into whatever you're doing while also reducing reflections. With a uniform visual focus, you'll find longer sessions in front of the screen are more comfortable as well.
Use tech like Picture-in-Picture to view multiple sources at once. The monitor's built-in USB-C port actually lets you connect a laptop to expand its screen while also keeping the laptop's battery charged up. There's also built-in surge protection in case something crazy happens.
Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, four downstream USB-A 3.0 ports, and two USB-A upstream ports.
Dell UltraSharp monitors are also backed by a "Premium Panel" warranty, which basically ensures if your monitor arrives with any dead or bright pixels then Dell will replace it. Nothing worse than spending hundreds on a fancy new monitor just to have one little dead spot somewhere on it.
Dell gift cards are a bit weird, to be fair. They can only be spent at Dell.com, you will be emailed the code within 20 days of your purchase, and you have 90 days to use it before it expires. Spend it before it expires! Try upgrading your audio with a sound bar or speakers, or spend it on something else entirely like a media streaming player, gaming console, or something else you can connect to your new TV.
