Samsung has started accepting registrations for the "next generation of Galaxy" in the U.S. Reserving the Galaxy Note 10 will not only ensure that you get it first — with early access to pre-order the phone — but you will also be eligible for special trade-in values for select devices. Additionally, Samsung is offering a $50 instant credit that can be used to purchase devices and accessories from the company's website.

If you own a flagship smartphone manufactured by Samsung, Google, or Apple, you will be able to save up to $600 when trading it in for a Galaxy Note 10. Eligible smartphones that will fetch you $600 on trade in include the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Even if you have an older device from Samsung, Apple, or Google, you will still be able to save at least $200. Samsung is offering a $200 trade-in for the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, and Galaxy S8+. Google's Pixel and Pixel XL phones are also eligible for the same trade-in value. However, it is important to keep in mind that the final trade-in discount will depend on the condition of your device.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are slated to debut at an Unpacked event in New York on August 7. In addition to the 4G variants that will be sold via all major carriers in the U.S., Samsung will also launch the 5G-enabled variant that is expected to be exclusive to Verizon. A recently leaked promo confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will be available on Verizon first. Those who pre-order the device on Verizon will get a standard Galaxy Note 10 free.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!