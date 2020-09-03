I eat, sleep and breathe Chromebooks, and while doing my morning check of which of our favorite models are in stock — hey, it beats checking the stock market — what I've been waiting months for finally happened: the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is finally back in stock at $410 being sold by Amazon instead of at $600 by price gougers. This may not sound newsworthy to you, but if you've been following this little beauty of a Chromebook, this is actually something worth cheering about.

Why all the fuss over a $400 Chromebook? Well, to quote myself from our Best Chromebooks guide: