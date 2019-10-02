We're inching closer and closer to the launch of the OnePlus 7T, with sales opening up on OnePlus's website on Friday, October 18. However, if you want to buy the phone early before everyone else, you'll be able to do just that at a handful of pop-up events OnePlus is holding around the world next week.

Announced on the company's official forums, OnePlus will be holding pop-up events in nine cities around the globe where you'll be able to pick up a OnePlus 7T for yourself a week before online sales begin.

The one U.S. event is taking place on Friday, October 11 between 3 PM - 10 PM at the House of SHOWFIELDS. OnePlus says it will be a "two-floor experience" and "unlike any pop-up OnePlus has held before."

The first 100 people to buy a OnePlus 7T at the pop-up will receive a voucher for a free pair of Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds, while the next 400 customers will get free Bullets Type-C earbuds. After you buy your phone, OnePlus says it'll have different "interaction points" for visitors to stop by, with the three highlights including a future phone suggestion board, interactive phone experience, and projection art.

As for the other eight events happening outside of the U.S., OnePlus will be visiting London, Paris, Brussels, Barcelona, Utrecht, Tallinn, Copenhagen, and Stockholm between October 10 and October 12.

