In what can be described as a surprising move, Verizon today announced the launch of Yahoo Mobile, a new virtual network that is offering an unlimited phone plan for $40 per month.

The Yahoo Mobile plan gives you unlimited text, talk, data, and mobile hotspot for use with one connected device at a time. While there are no data caps, mobile hotspot speeds will be capped at 5Mbps. Yahoo Mobile also says that data speeds "may be temporarily slower" in times of traffic. Subscribers will also get Yahoo Mail Pro with 1TB of cloud storage and Account Pro for 24/7 Yahoo account customer service. As of now, however, it is unclear if Yahoo Mobile will have similar family plan discounts as Verizon's Visible sub-brand.

Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media said in a statement:

We are constantly looking for new ways to drive product innovation and synergy that unlocks value for our consumers. With the launch of Yahoo Mobile, we are continuing to evolve our business by bringing a new, personalized Yahoo experience to the market that feeds our users' passions, and also attracts new audiences. Combining the strengths of Verizon's assets in wireless, technology, and media will enable us to deliver a valuable consumer offering and experiences that give people more of what they want.

If you wish to switch to Yahoo Mobile, you can either buy a new phone through the new MVNO or bring your own phone. To check if your phone is compatible with Yahoo Mobile, you can head over to its website or download the Yahoo Mobile app that is now available for both Android and iOS users in the U.S.

