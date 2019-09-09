What you need to know
- Xiaomi today introduced its new Mi Charge Turbo 30W wireless fast charging technology at an event held in China.
- The first phone to support Xiaomi's new fast wireless charging standard will be the upcoming Mi 9 Pro 5G.
- As per Xiaomi, a 4,000mAh battery can be charged from flat to 100% in around 70 minutes using Mi Charge Turbo.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today announced Mi Charge Turbo, the world's first 30W wireless fast charging technology. While the company hasn't detailed the new technology yet, it says Mi Charge Turbo will allow a 4,000mAh battery to be charged from flat to 50% in just 25 minutes, and up to 100% in 70 minutes.
In addition to being faster than any current wireless charging standard, Xiaomi's Mi Charge Turbo is claimed to have a 98 percent conversion efficiency, made possible by the use of a 5-layer nanocrystal receiver coil. The high conversation efficiency should help ensure temperatures always stay under control while charging.
The first Xiaomi phone to feature the new Mi Charge Turbo wireless fast charging technology will be the Mi 9 Pro 5G, which was spotted on the TENAA website last month. The upcoming 5G-enabled flagship smartphone from Xiaomi will feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, triple rear cameras, and a large 4,000mAh battery with up to 10W reverse wireless charging support.
Xiaomi also teased its upcoming 40W wireless charging standard at the event held in China today. It is likely that the company may launch flagship phones supporting the 40W fast wireless charging standard by early next year. The company is also working on its 100W wired fast charging technology, which it showcased in March this year.
