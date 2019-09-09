Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today announced Mi Charge Turbo, the world's first 30W wireless fast charging technology. While the company hasn't detailed the new technology yet, it says Mi Charge Turbo will allow a 4,000mAh battery to be charged from flat to 50% in just 25 minutes, and up to 100% in 70 minutes.

In addition to being faster than any current wireless charging standard, Xiaomi's Mi Charge Turbo is claimed to have a 98 percent conversion efficiency, made possible by the use of a 5-layer nanocrystal receiver coil. The high conversation efficiency should help ensure temperatures always stay under control while charging.