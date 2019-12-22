In November Microsoft announced that it would be bringing the Project XCloud Android preview to more countries, including Canada, India, Japan, and Western Europe. It seems as though they might be ahead of schedule.

This morning, I noticed that the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app for Android now allows me to stream my Xbox console to my Android devices. Previously it was unavailable in Germany where I am based. This means that it may be gearing up to roll out to the additional countries Microsoft previously mentioned. As of writing, the app itself is unavailable for download in Germany and other unlisted regions, but if you're able to get it via sideloading or region switching, the app is no longer geo-restricted as was the case previously. You may also have to set your Xbox to an officially supported region as well.

Even though the geo-restriction on Xbox console streaming is lifted, Project XCloud itself (streaming games from Microsoft's servers, instead of your own console) remains unavailable in Germany at this time. If regular console-to-mobile Xbox Game Streaming is available, though, it looks as though XCloud may be just around the corner.