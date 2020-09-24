While Amazon Prime Day might be just around the corner, you don't have to wait a few weeks until you can start saving. Woot is currently running a Fall Electronics Sale that offers big discounts on a bunch of popular tech items from LG OLED 4K TV sets to Apple Watch Series 5, Amazon Echo Dot, and much more. The deals are all slated to last a couple of weeks, though many items will sell out much sooner than that.

Possibly the most enticing deal in the sale is on the latest Echo Dot. The 3rd-gen model goes for up to $50 at Amazon, but is down to only $24.99 today at Woot. With the Echo Dot you can control your smart home gear, as well as have measurements converted, find out the local weather, set timers, stream music, and more. If you're already all-in on Echo hardware, it's totally worth adding Alexa to more rooms in your home with this deal.

If you or someone you know is in the market for an Apple Watch, the discounted Series 5 is worth picking up. Despite the Series 6 now being released, the previous-gen model is still a top-tier smartwatch with its always-on OLED display, fitness and health tracking, ECG capabilities, and more.

There are also a couple of steeply discounted 4K TVs on sale, including the LG Series 8 OLED65C8AUA 65-Inch 4K smart TV down to $1,199.99 refurbished. You'd normally pay nearer $2,000 for this 2018 model these days in brand new condition. For something on the more affordable end, check out the JVC LT-MA877 4K smart TV available from just $315.

Woot generally charges $6 shipping on every order, though you can score free shipping on all your orders there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to earn free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks, such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.