Over the last few years, Alexa has developed to become a super useful home assistant. She works with more smart home gadgets than any of her competitors, features a sleek design, has some of the best speakers of any Alexa device, and offers hundreds of Alexa skills for you to use. Amazon devices like the Echo (2nd Gen) simply makes life easier. It's currently $20 off for a limited time, so if you're interested, you should get it before the price goes back up.

So you might be thinking, yeah we get it Alexa's helpful. But, what makes the Echo (2nd Gen) a better option than the more affordable Echo Dot or any of the other Echo devices for that matter? I'll tell you. I love that the Echo (2nd Gen) has powerful built-in speakers. It doesn't take up a lot of space, and you can jam to your favorite tunes. The Echo Dot, on the other hand, also has a built-in speaker. However, it isn't nearly as powerful, so many people end up linking a small speaker to their small Alexa device. This can look cluttered and unpleasant, especially if you're connecting the devices together with cables.

Powerful smart speaker

Echo (2nd Gen)

A powerful speaker with plenty of smarts

$50 $70 $20 off

If you're in the market for an Android tablet that can browse the web, play games, and stream your favorite movies and YouTube videos, the Fire 7 is tough to beat. It's already a crazy good buy with an MSRP of $50, but at its Prime Day pricing of $30, it's a no-brainer.

There are several other Echo devices like the Echo Show (2nd Gen) or the new Echo Show 5, which are both smart displays. These are both impressive devices, but they're more expensive, and you don't always need something that has a screen. For example, I have an Echo on my entertainment center just below my TV. Since my current smart devices only require voice control, I don't need to use a smart display. And there's no way I'd watch a show on a smaller screen when I've got my massive TV next to it. In this situation, an Echo (2nd Gen) is a better fit.

I love using my Echo for controlling lights when I'm going to sleep. I don't have to get up and turn them off when I'm already comfy in my bed. Another way in which I love my Echo: when I'm cooking, and my hands are a full-on mess, I can ask Alexa to turn some music on or add a necessary item to my grocery list. All that without touching the Echo and getting it dirty. As I'm walking to my closet in the mornings, I'll ask my Echo what the weather is like, and then I'll sort through my clothes as Alexa responds to determine which clothes fit the day's temperature. In addition to this small smattering of examples I've listed, there are many other uses to make your life easier.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals