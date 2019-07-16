So you might be thinking, yeah we get it Alexa's helpful. But, what makes the Echo (2nd Gen) a better option than the more affordable Echo Dot or any of the other Echo devices for that matter? I'll tell you. I love that the Echo (2nd Gen) has powerful built-in speakers. It doesn't take up a lot of space, and you can jam to your favorite tunes. The Echo Dot, on the other hand, also has a built-in speaker. However, it isn't nearly as powerful, so many people end up linking a small speaker to their small Alexa device. This can look cluttered and unpleasant, especially if you're connecting the devices together with cables.

Over the last few years, Alexa has developed to become a super useful home assistant. She works with more smart home gadgets than any of her competitors, features a sleek design, has some of the best speakers of any Alexa device, and offers hundreds of Alexa skills for you to use. Amazon devices like the Echo (2nd Gen) simply makes life easier. It's currently $20 off for a limited time , so if you're interested, you should get it before the price goes back up.

If you're in the market for an Android tablet that can browse the web, play games, and stream your favorite movies and YouTube videos, the Fire 7 is tough to beat. It's already a crazy good buy with an MSRP of $50, but at its Prime Day pricing of $30, it's a no-brainer.

There are several other Echo devices like the Echo Show (2nd Gen) or the new Echo Show 5, which are both smart displays. These are both impressive devices, but they're more expensive, and you don't always need something that has a screen. For example, I have an Echo on my entertainment center just below my TV. Since my current smart devices only require voice control, I don't need to use a smart display. And there's no way I'd watch a show on a smaller screen when I've got my massive TV next to it. In this situation, an Echo (2nd Gen) is a better fit.

I love using my Echo for controlling lights when I'm going to sleep. I don't have to get up and turn them off when I'm already comfy in my bed. Another way in which I love my Echo: when I'm cooking, and my hands are a full-on mess, I can ask Alexa to turn some music on or add a necessary item to my grocery list. All that without touching the Echo and getting it dirty. As I'm walking to my closet in the mornings, I'll ask my Echo what the weather is like, and then I'll sort through my clothes as Alexa responds to determine which clothes fit the day's temperature. In addition to this small smattering of examples I've listed, there are many other uses to make your life easier.

