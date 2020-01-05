Time to work on those pearly whites. The Oral-B White Pro 1000 power rechargeable electric toothbrush is down to $34.94 when you clip the $5 off on-page coupon at Amazon. That's also thanks to a price drop to $40 since the Oral-B 1000 normally sells for around $50 or more. We have seen it drop as low as $30 in the past, but this price is almost as good as that.

The Oral-B Pro uses 3D Cleaning Action, which oscillates, rotates, and pulses while you brush. This tech helps break up and remove 300% more plaque than regular brushing. It's not just about getting a toothbrush that brushes for you, it's actually about getting a better clean every time. You'll actually improve your teeth more than you thought you could. The toothbrush also has a pressure sensor built into it, which stops the pulsating and other features when you start pressing too hard. A lot of people brush too hard sometimes, so the toothbrush actually saves your teeth and lets you know at the same time when you're doing it.

Dentists recommend you brush your teeth for two minutes. Do you count how long you brush? Want to bet it's not long enough? The handle of the brush has a two-minute timer built into it. Set that when you start and keep going until it tells you to stop. You might be surprised at how long two minutes really is.

The electric part of the toothbrush is powered by a rechargeable battery. The battery lasts upt o 22 hours, though, which is a long time when you're only using it for four minutes a day (two minute brushes twice a day). Don't be afraid to take the toothbrush with you when you're traveling so you can keep your beautiful smile, get all the features, and then recharge it when you get home.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.