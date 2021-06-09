Best answer: Ultra Mobile is an MVNO that uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network to offer customers a range of affordable data plans with access to 5G at no extra cost.

What is Ultra Mobile? Ultra Mobile is an MVNO, also known as an alternative carrier, that offers a variety of data plans with 250MB, 2GB, 3GB, 6GB, 15GB, or unlimited data on T-Mobile's 5G and 4G LTE network. By joining a carrier such as Ultra Mobile instead of T-Mobile directly, you can save money on your cell phone bill—especially when you sign up for three, six, or 12 months upfront. The cheapest 250MB plan for 12 months starts at $10 per month. Each plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, unlimited international text, free mobile hotspot, and free international calling to 80+ countries. It's a great plan to get if you want excellent T-Mobile coverage for a reasonable price and don't want to overpay for data or features you don't need. Ultra Mobile's network

Ultra Mobile uses T-Mobile's network, also the best 5G network available today thanks to T-Mobile's consistent efforts over the past few years in improving its network. T-Mobile's low-band 600MHz spectrum already covers more than 225 million people in nearly 6,000 cities and towns. In addition, T-Mobile's mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum and the build-out of its own mmWave spectrum will allow it to continue boosting capacity and speed for customers around the country over the next few years. Fortunately Ultra Mobile supports 5G, so no matter which plan you decide to go with, you'll be able to access T-Mobile's 5G network as long as you have a 5G compatible device and an Ultra Mobile SIM card. If you don't own a 5G compatible device, T-Mobile's 4G LTE coverage is solid and should cover the majority of people joining Ultra Mobile. But to be sure, you can always check Ultra Mobile's coverage map on its website.

Will Ulta Mobile's network work on my phone? Being on the T-Mobile network brings the advantage of great phone compatibility. As long as you own a GSM unlocked device, your phone should be compatible with Ultra Mobile. If you're not sure, you can use Ultra Mobile's compatibility checker on its website by simply providing your phone's IMEI number. However, most recent iPhones and the best Android phones should be compatible and work on T-Mobile. So if you want to use 5G and already own an unlocked 5G phone, you'll likely have no issue. Just make sure that your device can connect to T-Mobile's band n71 and band n41. If you're shopping for a new phone, the best T-Mobile phones will be a good fit for Ultra Mobile. You can also purchase a new phone from Ultra Mobile directly by heading to its website. If you're looking for a 5G compatible device, Ultra Mobile sells both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the One Plus 8 as well as the iPhone 12 series.