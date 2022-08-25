Which network does Ultra Mobile use? Ultra Mobile uses the T-Mobile network for all of its coverage. Ultra Mobile customers can access LTE and 5G coverage including T-Mobile's mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G network.

Ultra Mobile's network

Ultra Mobile uses T-Mobile's network with full access to both LTE and 5G. T-Mobile's network is a great fit for a 5G phone with its extended-range 5G now making up the majority of its network coverage. You can also access T-Mobile's mid-band network, which offers much higher speeds — as we saw in our Ultra Mobile review. This mid-band network covers 235 million people as of July 2022, with the carrier predicting coverage for 260 million by the end of 2022.

(Image credit: Ultra Mobile)

If you don't own a 5G-compatible device, T-Mobile's 4G LTE coverage is solid and should cover the majority of people joining Ultra Mobile. But to be sure, you can always check Ultra Mobile's coverage map on its website.

Will Ultra Mobile work with my phone?

T-Mobile's network has wide compatibility with most unlocked phones and doesn't lock any capable phones out of accessing 5G. If your phone is unlocked, there's a good chance it will work with Ultra Mobile. This includes the best Android phones if purchased unlocked, so if you're ready for a new device, you have plenty to choose from.

If you're looking to try 5G, just make sure that your device can connect to T-Mobile's band n71 and band n41. Luckily, most 5G phones sold in the U.S. support these bands. If you're not sure, you can use Ultra Mobile's compatibility checker on its website by simply providing your phone's IMEI number.

You can also purchase a new phone from Ultra Mobile directly by heading to its website. Ultra Mobile sells some of the biggest names in Android with devices like the Galaxy S22 and the Pixel 6a.

What plans does Ultra Mobile offer?

Ultra Mobile is an MVNO, also known as an alternative carrier, that offers a variety of data plans with 250MB, 2GB, 3GB, 6GB, 15GB, and two unlimited plans on T-Mobile's Network. By joining a prepaid carrier like Ultra Mobile instead of T-Mobile directly, you can save money on your cell phone bill — especially when buying three, six, or 12 months of service upfront.

The cheapest 250MB plan for 12 months starts at $10 per month. Each plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, unlimited international text, free mobile hotspot, and free international calling to 80+ countries. It's a great plan to get if you want excellent T-Mobile coverage for a reasonable price and don't want to overpay for data or features you don't need.