Tello is powered by Sprint's network

Tello recently made a splash as one of the most compelling carriers in the U.S., and while it brings a lot of exciting features to the table, your phone service isn't actually provided by Tello itself. Instead, the carrier uses Sprint's towers to deliver nationwide service.

Sprint's network is used for your talk, text, and 4G LTE data on Tello, meaning that you buy your service at Tello's rates but get the same great service provided by Sprint.

Of all the major carriers in the U.S., Sprint has built up a reputation as having worse service compared to the likes of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, but over the years, the company has built out its network to the point where you're more than likely covered.

To make sure Tello / Sprint makes sense for where you live, you can use Tello's interactive coverage map to enter your address and see what exactly Sprint's coverage looks like where you live.

The plans are highly customizable

One of the biggest draws to Tello is how customizable its Build Your Own Plan feature is. You select how much talk, text, and data you want per month, and once you do, you'll see how much that combination costs montly. You could spend as little as $5/month for 100 minutes, free texting, and no data, or go all the way up to $39/month for unlimited minutes, free texting, and 12GB of LTE data.

If you don't feel like building out your own plan, Tello has a few pre-made options to choose from, too.

All Tello plans include free calling to Canada, Mexico, and China, and once you use all of your available LTE data for the month, you'll still get unlimited 2G data until your billing cycle refreshes. Plus, you get mobile hotspot access included for free!

There aren't any contracts

Last but certainly not least, it's worth mentioning that Tello doesn't have any contracts whatsoever.

Your plan does renew automatically every 30 days, but you can sign up and leave as you please. If you don't want to completely leave Tello but want to change your plan, you can do that, too.

That level of flexibility is great to have, and whenever you switch or cancel your plan, you don't have to deal with any unwanted fees.