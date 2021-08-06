Now that Google has officially let the cat out of the bag and confirmed what the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones would look like ahead of their fall 2021 release, we've heard and read many hot takes on the new designs. Some love the Cylon-inspired styling of the rear camera housing, while others think the oversized bump is unattractive.

Nearly a third of respondents said they'd opt for a black Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, while over a quarter said they wanted the silver Pixel 6 Pro. Sage green was the next most popular choice with just over 15% of the votes, followed closely by gold at just under 15%. The least popular variant was the light orange Pixel 6, which earned just over 11% of the votes.

Which color Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro do you want most?

I've been fairly vocal in my opinion that the Oh So Orange Pixel 4/4XL was the worst color option ever on a Google phone. While many of my colleagues disagreed, it seems by these numbers that our readers aren't impressed by the new implementation of the old color scheme either.

Anytime we ask about color or style preferences, our readers are not shy in providing feedback. Here are some of the more... colorful... comments we received in response to this poll. Like this comment on Facebook from Glen Wright, which might explain why so many of our respondents chose the more basic colors: