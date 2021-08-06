What you need to know
- Earlier this week, we polled our readers to learn which of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors they were most excited about.
- Well over half chose either black or silver, both traditional smartphone color options.
- The more exotic colors like green, gold, and orange were the least popular variants.
Now that Google has officially let the cat out of the bag and confirmed what the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones would look like ahead of their fall 2021 release, we've heard and read many hot takes on the new designs. Some love the Cylon-inspired styling of the rear camera housing, while others think the oversized bump is unattractive.
Nearly a third of respondents said they'd opt for a black Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, while over a quarter said they wanted the silver Pixel 6 Pro. Sage green was the next most popular choice with just over 15% of the votes, followed closely by gold at just under 15%. The least popular variant was the light orange Pixel 6, which earned just over 11% of the votes.
I've been fairly vocal in my opinion that the Oh So Orange Pixel 4/4XL was the worst color option ever on a Google phone. While many of my colleagues disagreed, it seems by these numbers that our readers aren't impressed by the new implementation of the old color scheme either.
Anytime we ask about color or style preferences, our readers are not shy in providing feedback. Here are some of the more... colorful... comments we received in response to this poll. Like this comment on Facebook from Glen Wright, which might explain why so many of our respondents chose the more basic colors:
As mentioned above, black was the top answer given, but some readers acted like it was the obvious choice all along.
Ultimately, your color choice may be moot anyway, especially if you just put it in a case like 99% of people seem to.
Our poll is now closed, but you can still leave a comment here or on our Facebook or Twitter posts letting us know which Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro color you prefer and why!
