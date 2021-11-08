WhatsApp has gained a new update that pushes its multi-device capability to the stable version after a few months of limited availability, allowing you to sign in to multiple devices at the same time and send messages even without your phone.

The feature's expanded availability was discovered by WABetaInfo, which also noted that the option to opt-out of the multi-device beta program was removed in the app's most recent beta update (v2.21.23.10). Installing the new update prevents those who participated in the beta program from exiting the program at this time.

More importantly, this means that WhatsApp's multi-device capability is getting closer to being available to all users. The feature first appeared in July, but it was only available to beta testers. Previously, you had to keep your smartphone connected at all times in order to send and receive messages on one of the best messaging apps for Android using your linked devices.

The multi-device feature removes that requirement, allowing you to run WhatsApp even if your smartphone is offline. It should be noted that you can link only up to four devices for now, excluding a secondary smartphone and tablet. There are a few limitations on iOS, however, such as the lack of option to delete chats on a connected device.

If you are enabling the feature for the first time, keep in mind that the new update will disconnect all previously linked devices and prompt you to reconnect them. Furthermore, if you do not use the WhatsApp app on your smartphone for more than 14 days, WhatsApp will unlink your linked devices.