Despite troubles earlier this year, WhatsApp remains one of the best messaging apps for Android, and an upcoming feature will help that even more. WhatsApp already had the ability to create group video calls, but if you missed out on one, you were simply left behind. Today, the company announced the ability to join an ongoing video call, even if you weren't there when the call started.

When the update arrives, you'll be able to view any ongoing voice or video calls and can simply tap the call from the list to join. Just like your other voice and video calls, these are also end-to-end encrypted, preserving your privacy in the process.

WhatsApp is also making it possible for you to leave an ongoing call if you need to take care of something before re-joining it later on. And if you are being invited to a group call, you will now see a preview of who is already on the call. Plus, you'll be able to see the entire "guest list," including those who were invited to join but have yet to do so.

Having the ability to have group calls in your favorite messaging app is one of those things that can really come in handy. The Group Calling feature on WhatsApp has been available for some time now, but being able to jump in an existing call ensures you don't miss out on those precious moments with friends and family.

The update is rolling out today and will be coming to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.