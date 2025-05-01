What you need to know

Google detailed an update rolling out for its Voice app that brings three-way calling to Workspace subscription holders.

Users can start a call with one person before "adding" and "merging" calls to create Voice's new "Conference call."

The update also revamps the call screen experience, placing all of your important tools in easy to reach places.

February brought "call delegation" to Google Voice, making it easy for you to transfer someone's call to another person.

Personal and Business users on Google are picking up a huge update that revamps its calling experience and more.

Earlier today (May 1), Google's Workspace blog posted the patch notes for an update that's rolling out for the Voice app. The notes highlight two major changes: three-way calling support and a reworked calling interface. Three-way calling support begins with you (the host). Google states users can begin a call with one person, and its newly reworked UI will display its "Add" and "Merge" options in a more prominent space.

The "Add" button is placed in the top row of options, alongside Transfer and Hold, when in a call. Tapping this sends you to a list of "Suggested" contacts, while also giving you the chance to search for someone you're looking for. Adding a third person will place their call on hold at the top of your call screen.

However, the "Add" button morphs into "Merge" after doing this. Google Voice will combine all parties into a "Conference call" where everyone can speak together.

Many of these elements, such as the call on hold notification at the top, as well as the other previously mentioned tools, have been moved to more noticeable placements. Google says this should make the tools for managing your calls more "easily accessible."

Focusing your Voice

(Image credit: Google)

While the update for Google Voice involves three-way calling support and the UI rework, the post says everything won't drop everywhere. According to the post, three-way calling is arriving for Google Workspace customers with a Voice Starter, Voice Standard, Voice Premier subscription. It will also rollout for SIP Link Standard and SIP Link Premier customers.

The UI updates will soon arrive for all Google Voice users. The update has started today (May 1) and is expected to complete in roughly 15 days.

Google Voice hasn't had a ton going on; however, another notable update came in February. The update brought a new feature to the app called "call delegation." The feature works like a corporate phone line. Users on a call can tap "Transfer" to send that line to another person. Users can either transfer it right away or hit "Ask First," which likely seeks out confirmation from the other person.

While that was a "highly-requested" feature, Voice's February update also included the ability to transfer calls from a personal account to a paid enterprise account.