Despite all the controversy surrounding its new privacy policy, WhatsApp is still among the best Android messaging apps out there. The Facebook-owned app has now added a new feature to its desktop client, allowing users to make voice and video calls directly from their PC. It is worth noting, however, that WhatsApp Web doesn't support the feature currently.

Just as you would expect, voice and video calls on WhatsApp desktop will be end-to-end encrypted. To ensure it can provide a "reliable and high-quality experience" to users, WhatsApp is starting with one-to-one calls on the desktop. In the future, you will also be able to make group voice and video calls from the desktop app.

To get started with desktop calling, you'll need to have WhatsApp desktop version 1903 or newer on Windows 10 or 10.13 and newer on macOS. Your PC must also have a microphone and a camera to be able to use the new feature. While calls made from the WhatsApp desktop won't go through your phone, it must still be online to establish the call.

To make a call, all you have to do is open the individual chat with the contact you wish to call and click on the Video call or Voice call icon. You can mute your microphone during a call by clicking the Microphone icon and turn your camera off by clicking the Camera icon. WhatsApp's desktop calling feature supports both portrait and landscape orientation and shows up in a resizable standalone window on your screen. You can find detailed instructions on how to use the desktop calling feature here.