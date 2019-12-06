What you need to know
- WhatsApp can now set reminders after teaming up with the popular to-do list service Any.do.
- You'll be able to create reminders with messages or by forwarding messages from your contacts.
- The integration is only available for Any.do Premium subscribers.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messengers with millions of users worldwide, and thanks to a new partnership with the popular to-do list service Any.do, it's about to get even better.
Now, not only will you be able to keep up with your friends and family while using WhatsApp, but you'll also be able to create reminders and tasks using the Any.do integration. Unfortunately, this feature will only be available for Any.do Premium accounts. If you happen to be a Premium subscriber, you can enable Any.do in WhatsApp by following the steps below.
- Go to Settings -> Integrations -> WhatsApp.
- Add your phone number and tap send.
- Enter the 6 digits code you received via text and tap confirm.
- Turn your reminders on and start messaging to create tasks!
Afterward, you can start creating reminders by messaging the Any.do bot inside of WhatsApp. For example, sending a message such as "Cancel my Netflix subscription" will be met with the reply "Ok, would you like me to remind you about this? If so, when?". You can then reply with a specific time or something more general (such as "tomorrow morning").
Any.do will then create the reminder and you'll receive a notification from WhatsApp for the time you set. You can even forward messages from one of your contacts, making it even easier to set those crucial reminders to pick up the milk on the way home.
