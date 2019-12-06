WhatsApp is one of the most popular messengers with millions of users worldwide, and thanks to a new partnership with the popular to-do list service Any.do, it's about to get even better.

Now, not only will you be able to keep up with your friends and family while using WhatsApp, but you'll also be able to create reminders and tasks using the Any.do integration. Unfortunately, this feature will only be available for Any.do Premium accounts. If you happen to be a Premium subscriber, you can enable Any.do in WhatsApp by following the steps below.

Go to Settings -> Integrations -> WhatsApp. Add your phone number and tap send. Enter the 6 digits code you received via text and tap confirm. Turn your reminders on and start messaging to create tasks!

Afterward, you can start creating reminders by messaging the Any.do bot inside of WhatsApp. For example, sending a message such as "Cancel my Netflix subscription" will be met with the reply "Ok, would you like me to remind you about this? If so, when?". You can then reply with a specific time or something more general (such as "tomorrow morning").