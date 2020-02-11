We aren't expecting Google to announce the Pixel 5 until much later in the year, but as the story often goes, that hasn't stopped people from creating wish lists of what they want to see in the upcoming flagship.
The Pixel 4 brought some great ideas to the table, such as a 90Hz display and dual cameras, but there are plenty of areas in which Google can improve with its successor.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members want to see.
Now, let's hear from you — What's on your Pixel 5 wish list?
Join the conversation in the forums!
