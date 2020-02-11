Pixel 4 XL sitting on a tree branchSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

We aren't expecting Google to announce the Pixel 5 until much later in the year, but as the story often goes, that hasn't stopped people from creating wish lists of what they want to see in the upcoming flagship.

The Pixel 4 brought some great ideas to the table, such as a 90Hz display and dual cameras, but there are plenty of areas in which Google can improve with its successor.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members want to see.

Morty2264

An in-display fingerprint scanner is on the top of my list; then a smaller version (keeping in line with the Pixel 2 line); and perhaps a bigger battery.

Rukbat

The phone can have 5G even if there are no 5G networks. As far as the list in that article, these are some things I am/may be interested in: Latest available Snapdragon processor 8GB+ RAM plenty of stabilization tech (although the OIS is already pretty good)

Kirstein Gourlay

I want video with decent quality and no noise. My Pixel 4XL has pretty awful video quality.

eric002

Honestly, I'd like to see the same things. Google, bring back unlimited Google photos cloud backup! As far as the hardware, even though the pixels are a niche phone the next pixel I would like for it to have 5G but that means the network infrastructure has to be ready for 5G. https://www.droid-life.com/2020/02/06/what-i-need-to-see-from-the-pixel-5/

Now, let's hear from you — What's on your Pixel 5 wish list?

