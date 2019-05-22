School is winding down. The pool is heating up. Beaches are beckoning. But so, too are the major streaming services, with a world of premieres headed our way in June. Here's what all you have to look forward to next month on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu:

It's basically Jonas Brothers June on Amazon Prime Video, with Chasing Happiness taking a look at the meteoric rise of the musical trio, the burnout that followed, and their more recent triumphant return. On Hulu in June: Under his eye, Offred is back in the third season of The Handmaid's Tale. It's a perfect pairing for Black Mirror on Netflix, if you stop and think about it. (Which is pretty easy to do these days.)

