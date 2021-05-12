Foldable phones are no longer a fad, and they're not going away. True, they may not yet be ready to replace everyone's daily carry, but they're improving at a rapid pace. Just look at how much better the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was over the first generation, or how convenient the Galaxy Z Flip and MOTO RAZR phones are for those with small hands and smaller pockets.
Companies like TCL and Microsoft have offered their unique takes on the form factor with everything from rolling screens to a more book-like design, and even Apple is rumored to be getting into the mix.
We want to hear from you — if you're still skeptical about the foldable form factor or hesitant to spend your hard-earned money on one of these new devices, what is holding you back? No wrong answers!
