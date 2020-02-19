Cases aren't the most exciting thing to talk about, but when it comes to expensive metal and glass phones that are just begging to be scratched or shattered, they're essential.
Whether you're picking up the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, we recommend getting a case to go along with it.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here are a few of the cases our readers are picking up.
What about you? What Galaxy S20 cases are you getting?
Join the conversation in the forums!
