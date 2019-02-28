The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one gorgeous-looking phone, part of this being thanks to the stunning colors that you can buy it in.

You can get your basic black and white if you don't want anything too flashy, or go for something a bit more colorful with blue, yellow, pink, and green options. Alternatively, if you have a bit more cash to spend, Samsung even has two premium ceramic finishes available.

Yeah, there's a lot being offered here.

Looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already picked their favorite color.