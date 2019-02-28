The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one gorgeous-looking phone, part of this being thanks to the stunning colors that you can buy it in.

You can get your basic black and white if you don't want anything too flashy, or go for something a bit more colorful with blue, yellow, pink, and green options. Alternatively, if you have a bit more cash to spend, Samsung even has two premium ceramic finishes available.

Yeah, there's a lot being offered here.

Looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already picked their favorite color.

DWS44

I'm a nut for blue, so it was Prism Blue for me. Still haven't seen one in person, but the pics and videos are promising enough for me. Personally, I was just impressed that many colors were made available for launch/pre-order. I remember a lot of launches where its been black and white, maybe a silver, and then the rest of the colors were held back for later release.

Reply
Anastayja1

Ceramic white is my favorite, which of course is what I ordered.

Reply
Rose4uKY

My husband is getting Prism White through Samsung and I had originally wanted it or the blue well actually I take that back I was going to get the green thought it was coming here. Didn't know about the pink at the time. But once I had to cancel my Samsung order and went to Best Buy I decided to try the Flamingo Pink. My ex co-worker had the Rose Gold 7 Edge I loved it my S9 Plus was the purple...

Reply
sulla1965

First went with flamingo pink, but thought better of it and went with prism blue

Reply

What about you? What's your favorite Galaxy S10 color?

Join the conversation in the forums!