One of the constant pains of owning an Android phone has been the platform's inability to hold its value over the years. You can buy the highest-end and most premium device that's available today, but a couple of years down the road, it'll be worth next to nothing for what you originally paid.
Some Android phones tend to retain their monetary value better than others, and in an attempt to further mitigate this problem, Samsung recently announced a new buy-back program for the Galaxy S20 lineup. Buy an S20 today, and Samsung will buy it back for 50% of the value when you're ready to upgrade over the next 24 months.
It's a pretty solid program, but what do our AC forum members think about it? Here's what some of them have to say.
What about you? What do you think of Samsung's 50% buy-back offer for the Galaxy S20?
