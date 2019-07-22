Best answer: Visible uses Verizon's LTE network to power its service. As such, you can expect extensive 4G LTE coverage across the entire United States. The biggest downside is the lack of international roaming options.

Verizon blankets almost every nook and cranny of the U.S., but as you venture towards the west, you will find some pockets in Nevada, Montana, and Idaho with no coverage at all. This is typical of all networks, and Verizon actually has the best service in these trickier parts of the country.

There are a lot of reasons to like Visible, but one of the biggest has to be its coverage. Visible uses Verizon's LTE network for its service, meaning you can expect at least decent coverage in just about any part of the United States.

If you want to see what coverage is like right where you live, you can use Visible's interactive coverage map to type in your address and see what the service looks like.

There's currently no option for international roaming

While that's good news for people that don't plan on using their phone outside of the U.S., Visible might cause some problems if you do any international traveling.

At this time, Visible doesn't have support for international roaming — something a lot of other carriers provide.

In other words, if you have Visible on your phone and travel outside of the country, you won't have any service whatsoever. It's not worth subscribing if this is something you have to worry about.

Visible costs $40/month for unlimited everything

With that said, if the lack of international roaming isn't an issue for you, Visible's $40/month unlimited plan is pretty incredible.

For that price, you get unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data with free hotspot access.

To make things even better, that $40/month price is all-in — meaning that taxes and fees are included so you'll pay exactly $40 each month and not a penny more.