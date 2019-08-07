Without a doubt, Aura Glow is our favorite color option for the Galaxy Note 10. This is an entirely new color Samsung's never done before, and we couldn't be more thrilled with the end result. Aura Glow is essentially a rainbow color for the Note 10 as it showcases a variety of colors depending on how the light hits it. It might have lots of blue and purple one second, and the next, have large patches of orange and yellow. There's never been a color like this on a Samsung phone, and if you want your Note 10 to truly stand out from every other handset out there, this is the one to get.

The beautiful Aura Blue color is tough to get

Want a colorful Note 10 but aren't ready to go overboard with Aura Glow? Check out Samsung's Aura Blue color. Samsung's offered blue colors for its last few flagships, and this year's hue is just as gorgeous as ever. It's an intense shade of blue, mimicking the depths of the ocean. We're absolutely smitten with the Aura Blue Note 10, but there's one big downside — it's available exclusively through Samsung's website and at Best Buy in the U.S and is only available for the more expensive Galaxy Note 10+.

Aura White is clean and simple

For pretty much every phone that comes out, there are two colors you can guarantee will be available — white and black. For the Note 10, that point is holding true yet again. The Aura White Galaxy Note 10 is an incredibly sleek piece of tech, showcasing the Note 10's striking design with a color that looks good without drawing too much attention to itself. For a lot of people, this will be a nice middle ground. It looks great, but it's nowhere near as loud as Aura Blue or Aura Glow.

You can be boring and get Aura Black

The other base color option, Aura Black, is a great choice if you want your Galaxy Note 10 to be as stealthy as possible. Although it tends to have a grayish color in certain lighting conditions, this is still the most subdued version of the Note 10 you can get. One reason we particularly like Aura Black is that it does the best job of hiding the large camera housing on the back of the phone. There's not much else to say about the Aura Black Note 10, but that's kind of the whole point of this color. It's simple, gets the job done, and is exactly what you'd expect with no big surprises.

Aura Red has stolen my heart

Red has always been my favorite color, so unsurprisingly, my personal color of choice for the Note 10 is Aura Red. I can't tell you enough how much I love this design. It's deep, powerful, and something my eyes want to stare at forever. Like, just look at it 😍. Unfortunately, this is where I have to be the bearer of bad news. The Aura Red Note 10 is not available for purchase in the United States. Why does Samsung have to do us so dirty? I wish I knew.

Aura Pink is another fun color you can't get in the States

Want to drool over another color that you can't buy in the States? Let me introduce you to Aura Pink. Aura Pink is a lot tamer compared to the Flamingo Pink color Samsung released for the S10 earlier in the year, and I actually kind of prefer it. It's colorful enough to be more visually interesting than Aura Black and White, but it's not so loud as some of the other colors Samsung's offering. I'd love to rock a Note 10 that looks like this, but with no planned U.S. availability, that won't be happening anytime soon.