More power, less portability

A Chromebook is a great way to be productive and have fun while you're on the go, but it works equally well at home on a desk or table. That leads to the question of why a Chromebox is a thing; what more can a Chromebox do to make it worth giving up the portability factor?

A Chromebox can't do anything more than a Chromebook, but it can do it all better. That's because of two things: it's not battery-powered, and the bigger chassis means more room for active cooling. Both of these make for a noticeable performance improvement when using the same internal hardware.

Chromebooks are great at power management, and that's why you can easily get up to 10 hours or so of use before you need to plug it in and recharge. But power management means slower processing speeds. Chromebooks also typically don't have a fan, so the processor will also slow down when things start to get hot, and processors get hot any time you're using them. Combine these issues, and you'll see a Chromebook CPU throttling its speeds when it can, and that can cause a dip in performance.