Best answer: Most of the time these settings will be automatically filled in during the setup process with the Visible app , but if you need to enter them manually confirm those details.

Mostly, you'll use the app

Typically, your phone will set itself up when you insert the Visible SIM card and run the setup app. APN settings are used by the LTE data network to know exactly what service should be given to the phone. Something like this happens any time a device connects to the internet but with cell phone service, there's a bit more involved.

With a Visible SIM, once you insert the SIM card and go through the setup procedure in the Visible app, all connections should be automatically loaded. If not, you may need to enter them manually.

These are Visible's APN settings

You can find the APN settings in your phone's mobile network settings.

Name: Visible

APN: vzwinternet

Proxy: Leave blank

Port: Leave blank

Username: Leave blank

Password: Leave blank

Server: Leave blank

MMSC: http://mms.vtext.com/servlets/mms

MMS proxy: 80

MMS port: Leave blank

MMS Protocol: Leave blank

MCC: Leave blank

MNC: Leave blank

Authentication type: Leave blank

APN type: default,supl,mms

APN Protocol: IPv4

APN roaming protocol: Leave blank

APN enable/disable: Leave blank

Still having trouble?

If you're having connection issues, you should try contacting customer support through the app on a Wi-Fi connection. There may be a network wide issue or an easier solution. Sometimes resolving a connection issue can be as simple as restarting the device. In the worst case scenario, a factory reset on your phone will force all settings to reset and could resolve an issue if your software has become corrupted.