We've been talking a lot about the Galaxy Note 10 recently, and that's because there's a ton going on with the phone. It has some of the slimmest bezels we've ever seen on a Samsung phone, the S Pen got meaningful upgrades, and the new colors look incredible.

Our forum community recently talked about what cases they were picking up for the Note 10, but now we want to dive a bit deeper into a similar discussion. Along with cases, there are also screen protectors, skins, and other goodies you can get for the phone to really take it to the next level.

Here's what some of our members had to say this time around.

Serkle K

To start, I went with Caseology and a whitestone dome screen protector. should be here in the next day or two. I have this same setup on my Note8 at the moment. I haven't been able to locate another list of compatible cases with the whitestone dome screen protector, for the Note 10 or 10+. If anyone finds one, please share!

jay887

I am going with supcase ( love this case and it has been a beast and held up very well for two years on my note 8) I am also getting the vapespoon waterproof case because we swim alot! I haven't decided what screen protector to use however, we typically use deltashield but I am not showing one for the Note 10 plus right now

msm0511

My cheapo Anccer ultra-thin clear case got here today. Not sure how long I'll use it because I hate cases, but until I get used to the size it'll work.

B Hoste

I got the 10+ in Aura Glow, so I'm going to try the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case and the IVSO screen protector, it says it is ultrasonic fingerprint compatible (for $10 I am not out much if it is not).

Now, let's hear from you. What accessories have you gotten for your Note 10?

