We've been talking a lot about the Galaxy Note 10 recently, and that's because there's a ton going on with the phone. It has some of the slimmest bezels we've ever seen on a Samsung phone, the S Pen got meaningful upgrades, and the new colors look incredible.

Our forum community recently talked about what cases they were picking up for the Note 10, but now we want to dive a bit deeper into a similar discussion. Along with cases, there are also screen protectors, skins, and other goodies you can get for the phone to really take it to the next level.

Here's what some of our members had to say this time around.