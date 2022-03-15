Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is a $199 Galaxy Watch 4 rival with Alexa built-in

What you need to know

Xiaomi has introduced an affordable new fitness-focused smartwatch.

The new Watch S1 Active boasts 117 fitness modes and support for dual-band GPS.

Xiaomi has also announced the launch of the Watch S1 for global markets.

Xiaomi on March 15 announced three new wearable devices for global markets, including a new "fitness-focused" version of the Watch S1.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active features an Always-On 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a durable metal bezel and over 200 watch faces. Like the Watch S1, the new Watch S1 Active has 117 fitness modes and 19 professional modes. It can even automatically detect workout sessions for activities such as outdoor running, outdoor walking, and treadmill.

Xiaomi’s answer to the best fitness watches also comes with 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, all-day sleep and SpO2 monitoring, and built-in GPS. Other key features of the device include built-in Amazon Alexa, 5ATM water resistance, support for Mastercard contactless payment with NFC, and the ability to make Bluetooth phone calls.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active packs a 470mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last up to 12 days on a single charge. With the battery saver mode enabled, the watch can provide up to 24 days of standby time. The Watch S1 Active is now available to purchase for a recommended retail price of $199.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The global variant of the Xiaomi Watch S1 is identical to the one launched in China in December. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display protected by Sapphire glass, a 316L grade stainless steel case, and over 200 colorful watch faces.

The rest of its specs sheet is largely identical to that of the Watch S1 Active. What sets it apart from the Active variant, however, is support for wireless charging. The smartwatch has been priced at $269.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Alongside the two smartwatches, Xiaomi has also unveiled a new pair of true wireless earbuds priced at $199. The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro feature 10mm dual-magnetic dynamic drivers and up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation. There are three ANC modes on offer: Light, Balanced, and Deep. There’s also an Adaptive mode that automatically switches between the three modes based on the ambient noise level.

Xiaomi’s latest wireless earbuds have an interesting new Dimensional audio feature as well, claimed to create 360-degree sound and reproduce a “similar experience to theaters or live concerts.” Some of the other key features include dual-device connection, wireless charging, IP55 ingress protection, and Bluetooth 5.2 support.